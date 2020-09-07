Last week, some celebrities including Sarkodie, D-Black, Nathaniel Attoh, DJ Black and Berla Mundi received the troll of their lives following a fake UN-Kofi Annan awards given to them by Dr UN.

While some received water bottles and cocktail shakers, others were given fake toy horses and wedding decor plates.

This, according to Shatta Wale, is a disgrace, adding that Ghanaians love awards too much.

He said the celebrities who received the awards paid GHC1,000 each, with the exception of D-Black who went as far as paying GHC5,000 and even helping Dr UN to organise the whole award.

That wasn’t all.

Shatta Wale claimed the award was a payback to Sarkodie and D-Black for refusing to give Dr Fordjour a feature. For those who do not know, Dr Fordjour is a musician and has been underground for 25 years, so, Shatta Wale’s claim may be true.

Sarkodie, D-Black, DJ Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Chairman Wontumi, Johnnie Hughes Breford and Berla Mundi of TV3, and other dignitaries were awarded on Friday, August 28, 2020 under the scheme ‘7th Global Leadership and Presidential Award’.

The organisers claimed the award was created under the auspices of Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Centre and the United Nations.

Most of them celebrated this success on their social media with long, shady captions.

However, investigations by social media users and a few journalists confirmed that the award scheme – founded by Dr Kwame Fordjour – had no credibility and the founder had no link with the United Nations nor Kofi Annan.

Kwame Fordjour responded to the allegations, saying he has received threats and that people ‘calling us fake when you don't know the rules is not the best.’

Watch Shatta Wale’s take on the whole issue below.