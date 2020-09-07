According to him, he rather invested over $10,000 in the award scheme and he never asked the Ghanaian rapper for any donation. "I have had calls from BBC, CNN and Aljazeera," he told a social media user who spotted him in Kumasi.

"I used my money, I used more than $10,000 to invest in this award. Sarkodie never paid anything. Ask him, I like him, I don't think he can lie. I have not even asked for a donation from Sarkodie," he said.

He continued that all those saying his award scheme is fake are cheap. " Those that know me in London and the U.S know that I am the man to do this. Their terms don't define what is intellect. Their terms, fraudster and scam, those words do not define my PhD nor global studies," he said.

Sarkodie breaks silence fake UN Award

Kwame Fordjour added that he doesn't understand why people do not want to take his award scheme serious. "Is it because I am short and I am not handsome?" he asked. Watch the video below to hear more from him.