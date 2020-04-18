Fameye known in a real-life as Peter Famiyeh Bozah earlier confirmed dating but has refused to disclose the identity of that lucky girl.

Today, April 18, 2020 marks the birthday his girlfriend and the music star took to his Instagram page to celebrate her birthday.

This is the very first time the 'Nothing I get' hit-maker has shown his girlfriend on social media.

Celebrating this special day, Fameye on his Instagram page, posted a beautiful photo of his girlfriend accompanied by a lovely message.

He wrote: Today is your birthday 🎂 God bless you soo much mummy you are the best in the world we love you @arvid_fameyejnr 💃💃💃❤️