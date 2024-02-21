Ghana Music Awards ‘heavier’ than Grammys, BET – Fameye says

Fameye Pulse Ghana

Fameye shared that there was a time when he esteemed Grammy and BET awards above all else, as reflected in his song "Destiny." However, he revealed that his perspective has shifted, and he now considers a Ghana Music Awards trophy more significant.

Recalling the inspiration he drew from witnessing Highlife and Hiplife legends like Kwaadee, Ofori Amponsah, and Kwaw Kese receive Ghana Music Awards, Fameye expressed gratitude for the support he has received from his home country. He emphasized that the foundation of massive support from Ghana has played a crucial role in shaping his success.

According to Fameye, having prestigious national awards like the Ghana Music Awards creates a positive impression when officials from organizations like the Recording Academy (Grammys) visit Ghana and witness artists like "Peter, Kwesi Arthur," and others with local accolades and widespread love.

While Fameye clarified that he is not opposed to winning a Grammy or BET award, he highlighted that, moving forward, he values the Ghana Music Awards even more. He suggested that continuous recognition at the local level would delight his fans and ultimately contribute to their pride and support.

