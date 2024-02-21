ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Music Awards ‘heavier’ than Grammys, BET – Fameye says

Dorcas Agambila

Singer-songwriter Fameye has made a bold statement, asserting that a Ghana Music Awards trophy holds more value to him than a Grammy or BET award.

Fameye
Fameye

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning show, Ayekoo Ayekoo, on February 21, 2024, Fameye, also known as Peter, reflected on his journey from being relatively unknown to receiving acclaim.

Fameye
Fameye Fameye Pulse Ghana

Fameye shared that there was a time when he esteemed Grammy and BET awards above all else, as reflected in his song "Destiny." However, he revealed that his perspective has shifted, and he now considers a Ghana Music Awards trophy more significant.

Recalling the inspiration he drew from witnessing Highlife and Hiplife legends like Kwaadee, Ofori Amponsah, and Kwaw Kese receive Ghana Music Awards, Fameye expressed gratitude for the support he has received from his home country. He emphasized that the foundation of massive support from Ghana has played a crucial role in shaping his success.

Fameye
Fameye Fameye Pulse Ghana

According to Fameye, having prestigious national awards like the Ghana Music Awards creates a positive impression when officials from organizations like the Recording Academy (Grammys) visit Ghana and witness artists like "Peter, Kwesi Arthur," and others with local accolades and widespread love.

While Fameye clarified that he is not opposed to winning a Grammy or BET award, he highlighted that, moving forward, he values the Ghana Music Awards even more. He suggested that continuous recognition at the local level would delight his fans and ultimately contribute to their pride and support.

Fameye
Fameye Pulse Ghana

Fameye acknowledged that winning awards, be it Grammy or Ghana Music Awards, strengthens the connection between artists and their fans, instilling a sense of pride and honor. Concluding his thoughts, he emphasized contentment with his career, noting that, regardless of winning a Grammy, what matters most to him is winning at the Ghana Music Awards.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

