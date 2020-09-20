Both singers met at the studios of Neat FM where Emy revealed the prophecy for the 'Nothing I Get' singer. After bumping into each other, she said: "you will preach the Gospel no matter what".

Fameye accepted the prophecy in faith and replied: "please I've heard you". After the spiritual revelation, Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Safo Nkansah of Nkonkonsa.com asked the singer about the prophecy and he said he believes it will happen.

"Oh for God's word, I'll definitely preach. I have said it before," he said. Fameye is one of Ghana's fast-rising singers. He won the 2020 VGMA Best Artiste of the year after breaking out into music scene about 2 years ago with 'Nothing I Get' single.

