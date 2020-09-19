The said post by the Ghanaian actress had the inscription “soon I shall become a memory.. waiting to be erased”. Reacting to the reports, Moesha says the post was not even about herself but it was to mourn a friend she has lost.

According to Moesha she is enjoying life and has plans committing suicide is not on her to-do list. “I posted that because a friend is dead and I was just thinking about life. Life is short so we should enjoy it to the fullest. I’m perfectly fine and I haven’t thought of committing suicide," she said.

Speaking to ghanaweb.com, the actress disclosed that she is at a location in Tarkwa where she's working on a new movie. “I’m currently in Tarkwa working on a movie. I will never commit suicide. I want to assure everyone that I’m doing fine and that post was meant for a departed friend”, she said.