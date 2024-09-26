Family of late motor rider in Kofi Kinaata accident seeks justice

Eyewitness accounts and statements from the deceased’s family revealed that the driver of Kofi Kinaata's Land Cruiser V8 Prado veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with the motorbike.

Reports stated that the vehicle, in an attempt to overtake, struck the motorcycle, dragging the rider into a nearby pit.

Lawrence Sey, according to reports, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, while his passenger, Andrews Ansah, a senior high school student, sustained serious injuries, including two broken legs.

“The driver left his lane and overtook the motorcyclists. There were two motorbikes involved: the first was occupied by Lawrence and his passenger, Andrews,” an eyewitness told Gossips 24.

They further narrated, “Lawrence was trapped under the car, and it dragged him into a pit in the bushes. Lawrence died upon arrival at the hospital, and Andrews is currently receiving treatment at Afia Nkwanta Hospital.”

Apparently, there was another motorbike behind the first one and, upon sensing danger, the driver swerved, allowing the passengers to jump off.

“The second motorbike had three passengers: the rider, a female, and a male passenger. Seeing what happened to the first motorbike, the driver swerved, and his passengers jumped off,” the eyewitnesses added.

Initially, Kofi Kinaata stated that the motorbike had rammed into their vehicle and claimed the two passengers were alive and receiving critical care at the hospital.

However, Lawrence’s family is deeply upset by his comments.

The deceased’s uncle expressed his disappointment, stating he was angered by Kinaata’s assertion that the motorbike was at fault.

Lawrence’s mother, in an exclusive interview, expressed her grief and anger.

“He was coming from Agona Nkwanta to Takoradi while you (Kofi Kinaata) were coming from Takoradi to Nkroful. You left your lane, overtook and knocked him into a pit. The way my son died, you will die the same way,” she stated.

Background

Kofi Kinaata was en route to an event in Nkroful, Western Region, when his Land Cruiser V8 collided head-on with an oncoming motorcycle.

The accident occurred on Sunday, 22 September 2024, in Aboadze in the Western Region.