ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I may reject $1m deal to campaign for a political party due to stigma - Kofi Kinaata

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata has hinted that he might decline a lucrative $1 million offer to endorse a political party in the upcoming general elections.

Kofi Kinaata Breakdown
Kofi Kinaata Breakdown

According to him, he wishes to avoid the escalating political tension in the country, remain neutral, and champion the welfare of the nation.

Recommended articles

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana

In a recent interview on Nhyira FM, Kofi Kinaata, acclaimed singer of "Things Fall Apart", revealed that while he is not interested in creating a campaign song for any political party, he is open to performing at political events if formally invited and contracted.

This way, he distances himself from political endorsements but remains willing to provide entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the presenter posed a hypothetical question, asking if a $1 million offer would sway him to reconsider, Kofi Kinaata's response was marked by hesitation, revealing his concern about potential backlash and public perception that could damage his career.

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana

“It is actually not bad, but now Ghanaians do not understand. They need to understand that the stage used for rallies was constructed by carpenters, electricians, and even DJs who play at the rallies perform their duties not because they are necessarily party members but because they are doing their work. But it is always a different case if a musician decides to entertain his fans; they start stigmatising us.

“Perhaps, if the stigmatisation stops, we can make songs for political parties. Also, political tensions are high, so it’s better to stay neutral.

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

God should select a winner and after the elections, we will all come together to support the person,” he said.

Kofi Kinaata's stance highlights the delicate balance artists must navigate in politically charged environments, choosing to focus on their craft while avoiding potential stigmatisation and backlash from political affiliations.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua Asantewaa's medical team explains why she ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours

Afua Asantewaa explains why she wants to attempt sing-a-thon record again (video)

Yaw Sarppong and Maame Tiwaa

'I divorced my wife almost 20 years ago' -Yaw Sarpong clears the air amidst scandal

Sarkodie, Strongman and Lyrical Joe

Sarkodie tops Pulse polls as Ghana’s fastest rapper, beats LJ and others

#Chivido Wedding

First glimpse of Davido and his billionaire queen Chioma at their #Chivido2024 wedding