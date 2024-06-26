I may reject $1m deal to campaign for a political party due to stigma - Kofi Kinaata

Pulse Ghana

In a recent interview on Nhyira FM, Kofi Kinaata, acclaimed singer of "Things Fall Apart", revealed that while he is not interested in creating a campaign song for any political party, he is open to performing at political events if formally invited and contracted.

This way, he distances himself from political endorsements but remains willing to provide entertainment.

When the presenter posed a hypothetical question, asking if a $1 million offer would sway him to reconsider, Kofi Kinaata's response was marked by hesitation, revealing his concern about potential backlash and public perception that could damage his career.

“It is actually not bad, but now Ghanaians do not understand. They need to understand that the stage used for rallies was constructed by carpenters, electricians, and even DJs who play at the rallies perform their duties not because they are necessarily party members but because they are doing their work. But it is always a different case if a musician decides to entertain his fans; they start stigmatising us.

“Perhaps, if the stigmatisation stops, we can make songs for political parties. Also, political tensions are high, so it’s better to stay neutral.

God should select a winner and after the elections, we will all come together to support the person,” he said.