'I have made it' - Kofi Kinaata excited after Otumfuo praised his insightful lyrics

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian highlife musician Kofi Kinaata was mentioned in Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's speech at the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association.

During his address, the Asantehene referenced the phrase "Obi nya waye" from Kofi Kinaata’s hit song ‘Susuka’ to underscore the importance of appreciating Ghana.

He emphasised that despite the nation’s challenges, many countries aspire to be like Ghana, urging citizens to reflect on Kofi Kinaata’s insightful lyrics.

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana

He stated that the wisdom of musicians like Kofi Kinaata is remarkable. The Asantehene remarked, “I can think of many countries that look up to Ghana and wish they were just like us. Sometimes listen to the wisdom of our musicians and reflect on a piece like Kofi Kinaata's 'Obi nya waye,' which means 'Someone wishes they were like you.”

This drew applause from the audience, acknowledging Otumfuo’s perspective.

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana

Kofi Kinaata, thrilled by the mention, shared the Asantehene’s praise on social media with the caption, “Auntie Ama eeiii... I have made it!! #KofiOOKofi.”

His colleagues flooded the comments to celebrate this significant recognition from the Otumfuo.

Previously, Kofi Kinaata had been lauded by other prominent figures, including Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, who declared him her favourite musician.

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana

Gospel artist Ohemaa Mercy also expressed her admiration for Kofi Kinaata's music.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, the Ghanaian gospel singer opened up about her music preferences. Ohemaa Mercy revealed her strong inclination towards songs that convey wisdom and positivity, highlighting certain songs by Kofi Kinaata.

She even recalled using one of his songs to preach, praising its impactful lyrics.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

