RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Family Thing! Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa win at Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has become the first musician to win an award at Pulse Influencer Awards – of course, the maiden edition.

Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa win at Pulse Influencer Awards 2021
Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa win at Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

The “Come from Afar” hitmaker was listed in the “Music Influencer of the Year” category and made it to the final cut alongside SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie, and Lynx Entertainment star, KiDi.

Recommended articles

The music category recognizes rising musical talent, individuals who are doing music differently, using digital media to amplify and build a fan base around their work, and Stonebwoy emerged the winner on Saturday, October 9.

twitter.com

Dr Louisa, on the other hand, who was nominated for the “Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year” picked up the award on Saturday night. She beat off stiff competition from two strong contenders, Dr Emmanuella and Dr Carol.

Even though Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa were absent at the awards night, they both campaigned heavily on social media for votes.

Pulse Influencer Awards is an initiative that is aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators and ultimately also helping to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa will happen in four countries concurrently - Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany

‘I'm just like wow!’ - Tiwa Savage on receiving her own sextape from blackmailer (WATCH)

Tiwa Savage