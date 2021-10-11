The “Come from Afar” hitmaker was listed in the “Music Influencer of the Year” category and made it to the final cut alongside SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie, and Lynx Entertainment star, KiDi.
Family Thing! Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa win at Pulse Influencer Awards 2021
Ghanaian afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy has become the first musician to win an award at Pulse Influencer Awards – of course, the maiden edition.
The music category recognizes rising musical talent, individuals who are doing music differently, using digital media to amplify and build a fan base around their work, and Stonebwoy emerged the winner on Saturday, October 9.
Dr Louisa, on the other hand, who was nominated for the “Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year” picked up the award on Saturday night. She beat off stiff competition from two strong contenders, Dr Emmanuella and Dr Carol.
Even though Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa were absent at the awards night, they both campaigned heavily on social media for votes.
Pulse Influencer Awards is an initiative that is aimed primarily at engaging the influencer communities, highlighting the most consistent and impactful creators and ultimately also helping to strengthen the growth of digital media across Africa will happen in four countries concurrently - Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh