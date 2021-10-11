Family Thing! Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa win at Pulse Influencer Awards 2021

The music category recognizes rising musical talent, individuals who are doing music differently, using digital media to amplify and build a fan base around their work, and Stonebwoy emerged the winner on Saturday, October 9.

Dr Louisa, on the other hand, who was nominated for the “Health & Fitness Influencer of the Year” picked up the award on Saturday night. She beat off stiff competition from two strong contenders, Dr Emmanuella and Dr Carol.

Even though Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa were absent at the awards night, they both campaigned heavily on social media for votes.