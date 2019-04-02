According to one fan who shared her husband’s experience of meeting the Lynx Entertainments acts to Those Called Calebs, a celebrity gossip platform on Instagram, both acts declined the request of some fans to take pictures with them.

From the screenshot seen by pulse.com.gh, she wrote “Kwame Eugene and KiDi are in Worcester right now acting like they are some sort of gold.

"My husband is part of the host for show hosted and according to them they are like is this the Worcester Worcester ppl brag about”.

The fan further expressed her in disappointment in the young music icons as she lambasted them for refusing to take pictures with fans.

“Secondly fans who came because of them tried to have pic or two, they said they didn’t come to America to take pics with people” she added.

See more from the screenshot below and tell us what you think.