The Gambian actress, who currently lives between Ghana and Nigeria, shared the video on her Instagram page using a ‘tapoli’ to grind pepper in a traditional earthenware bowl.

Teasing herself with how her slim waist figure is often teased as a ‘tapoli’, she captioned the post “Tapoli Princess, grinding spices with the Tapoli” and added laughing emojis.

However, what looks like grinding pepper in style seems to be the worry of observers who asked many questions about Princess’ outfit in the kitchen.

An Instagram user, with the handle @i_am_seytukulorr wrote "But shyngle? Can you cook with cloths on? A short? A scat? A rapper? A dress? Just wondering! Am worried as a Gambian!" with another, @iambokity saying "So who grinds pepper wit bikini eeeiii shito go enter ur somewhere oooh".

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.