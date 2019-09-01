Few hours after DJ Arafat was laid to rest at Williamsville cemetery in Abidjan’s working-class Adjame district, his grave was desecrated by fans for social media photos.

The 33-year-old DJ, whose real name was Ange Didier Huon, died in a motorcycle accident earlier this month.

Video on social media appear to show fans opening his coffin and undressing the late musician's body to check for tattoos and identify him.

AFP reported that some fans were injured after the police fired tear gas to disperse the grave profaners who forced open the fresh grave and coffin, taking photos and videos they shared on social media.

It was learnt that the over-zealous fans also tore the late entertainer’s cloth to check his tattooes for a confirmation of his death.