In new photos shared online, the Ghanaian singer teased her followers with the result of the procedure she underwent. According to rumours, Fantana travelled out of Ghana to get the job done and it's not a thing she's keeping as a secret.
Fantana leaves fans surprised with 'enhanced curves' in hot bikini photos
Fantana has reportedly enhanced her curves.
Whilst others expressed surprise about her 'enhanced curves' outward, a social media user said "she did it a long time when she travelled recently" and another wrote, "she was posting about how she can't wait to get her body to heal".
Fantana shared the photos of herself rocking a two-piece pink bikini on her Instagram page with the caption, "In Real Life 🔥". See the photos below and leave your review in our comment section.
Fantana now joins the list of Ghanaian celebrities like Moesha Boduong, Kisa Gbekle, Sandra Ankobiah and others who have been in the news for undergoing the knife to enhance their bodies through liposuction.
