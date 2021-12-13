RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fantana leaves fans surprised with 'enhanced curves' in hot bikini photos

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Fantana has reportedly enhanced her curves.

Fantana
Fantana

In new photos shared online, the Ghanaian singer teased her followers with the result of the procedure she underwent. According to rumours, Fantana travelled out of Ghana to get the job done and it's not a thing she's keeping as a secret.

Recommended articles

Whilst others expressed surprise about her 'enhanced curves' outward, a social media user said "she did it a long time when she travelled recently" and another wrote, "she was posting about how she can't wait to get her body to heal".

Fantana
Fantana Pulse Ghana
Fantana
Fantana Pulse Ghana

Fantana shared the photos of herself rocking a two-piece pink bikini on her Instagram page with the caption, "In Real Life 🔥". See the photos below and leave your review in our comment section.

Fantana flaunts new body in bikini
Fantana flaunts new body in bikini Fantana flaunts new body in bikini Pulse Ghana
Fantana flaunts new body in bikini
Fantana flaunts new body in bikini Fantana flaunts new body in bikini Pulse Ghana

Fantana now joins the list of Ghanaian celebrities like Moesha Boduong, Kisa Gbekle, Sandra Ankobiah and others who have been in the news for undergoing the knife to enhance their bodies through liposuction.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

King Promise stuns on MOBO awards red carpet with sneakers that cost over GH8000 (PHOTOS)

King Promise 1350 sneakers

‘Hypocrisy’ - A Plus descends on Sarkodie for going soft on Nana Addo but hard on Mahama

Kwame A Plus

Dr Dre celebrates official divorce with huge balloons

American music mogul Dr Dre [Instagram/DrDre]

‘Didn’t You Say Nana Toaso?’ - Sarkodie slammed for talking about hardship in Ghana

Rapper Sarkodie