Fantana leaves fans surprised with 'enhanced curves' in hot bikini photos

Whilst others expressed surprise about her 'enhanced curves' outward, a social media user said "she did it a long time when she travelled recently" and another wrote, "she was posting about how she can't wait to get her body to heal".

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Fantana shared the photos of herself rocking a two-piece pink bikini on her Instagram page with the caption, "In Real Life 🔥". See the photos below and leave your review in our comment section.

Fantana flaunts new body in bikini Pulse Ghana

Fantana flaunts new body in bikini Pulse Ghana