In a new video posted by the singer, she shared footage of herself frying plantains and from what is seen, the plantains appeared burnt in the frying pan. She captioned the post “well, at least I tried all I wanted to do was fry plantain for everyone I spoiled my friend's kitchen and no one wanted to eat my plantain, I ate it myself”

The post has seen fans trolling the singer, with one saying that her family only deserves a handshake as her bride price. “her brideprice will be jux a handshake” an Instagram user with the handle @rashida_dubai wrote.

However, other fans believe Fantana is only riding on her claims of her inability to cook to chase clout for her music career. See her cooking video and some reaction from fans and share your thoughts with us.