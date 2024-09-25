Felicity Asantewaa receives official GWR certificate for Wash-Car-a-Thon feat

On March 9, 2024, Felicity embarked on a challenging “wash-car-a-thon” at the East Legon Executive Club in Accra. She successfully washed 60 cars, surpassing the previous record by five. Her determination and skill attracted many supporters who witnessed her remarkable feat.

Felicity Asantewaa Pulse Ghana

In July 2024, Guinness World Records officially recognised Felicity's record, and in September, she proudly received her certificate. Social media posts show an ecstatic Felicity posing with her certificate, solidifying her place as the new World Record holder.

Felicity shared that her motivation stemmed from a desire to empower young women in Ghana, promote gender equality, and showcase the many opportunities available to women.

Her record-setting accomplishment has inspired many, coinciding with another notable achievement by Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum, who recently attempted to set a record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

In July, Felicity Asantewaa was officially recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) for washing the most cars in eight hours.

According to a statement on the organisation’s official website, Felicity washed 60 cars in the allotted time, breaking the previous record by five cars.

The record-breaking feat occurred in Accra, Ghana, on 9 March 2024, highlighting Felicity's dedication and hard work. The GWR statement reads: "The most cars washed in eight hours by an individual is 60 and was achieved by Felicity Asantewaa (Ghana) in Accra, Ghana, on 9 March 2024. Felicity broke the record by 5."

Before Felicity Asantewaa's remarkable achievement, Ghanaian Chef Smith was embroiled in a scandal involving Guinness World Record stunts.

Chef Smith Pulse Ghana

The chef, who participated in a sponsored Cook-a-thon without officially applying for the record, falsely claimed that Guinness World Records had recognised him as the record holder for the longest cook-a-thon.

Chef Smith made this false declaration at a press conference, presenting a forged certificate. However, investigations by some Ghanaian journalists and social media users revealed the deception, and Guinness World Records eventually confirmed that he was not in their records.

