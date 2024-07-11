GWR confirms Felicity Asantewaa as record holder for most cars washed

According to a statement on the organisation’s official website, Felicity washed 60 cars in the allotted time, breaking the previous record by five cars.
Felicity Asantewaa has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) for washing the most cars in eight hours.
The record-breaking feat took place in Accra, Ghana, on 9 March 2024 and highlights Felicity's dedication and hard work. The GWR statement reads: "The most cars washed in eight hours by an individual is 60 and was achieved by Felicity Asantewaa (Ghana) in Accra, Ghana, on 9 March 2024. Felicity broke the record by 5."
As some few Ghanaians have been attempting to land a spot in Guinness World Records, Felicity's remarkable achievement finally shines a spotlight on Ghana's potential for extraordinary feats.
Her determination and efficiency in washing 60 cars in such a short time frame have earned her a well-deserved spot in the Guinness World Records and put Ghana on the map for such remarkable accomplishments.
This achievement becomes a source of pride for Felicity who is known as a car enthusiast.
Before Felicity Asantewaa's remarkable achievement, Ghanaian Chef Smith found himself embroiled in a scandal involving Guinness World Record stunts.
The chef, who participated in a sponsored Cook-a-thon without officially applying for the record, falsely claimed that Guinness World Records had recognised him as the record holder for the longest cook-a-thon.
Chef Smith made this false declaration at a press conference, presenting a forged certificate. However, investigations by some Ghanaian journalists and social media users revealed the deception and Guinness World Records eventually confirmed that he was not in their records.
Chef Smith has since apologised to Ghana in an emotional interview, where he shed tears and begged for forgiveness.