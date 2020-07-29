The curvaceous 24-year-old actress ever since shooting to fame has never been seen in a bikini to display what her mama gave her. However, it appears that Fella Makafui doesn't really have a thing against bikini show off as one may think.

This is because the actress, now married to Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has taken to social media to throwback to a time where she was flaunting her body in a bikini. According to her, the photo was around 2016.

The throwback photo captioned "myself in 2016 I guess, kk bye. My skinny self like," has since been making rounds online as social media users have a lot to say about the look and physique of the heavily endowed actress. Check out the photo below.