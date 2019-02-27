The multiple award-winning actress has different business ventures including Fella Wine Shop, Fella Eye Lashes, Fella Clothing Line and Fella Deliveries.

According to her, she currently has 15 people on her employee list and 30 people on the list of the individuals she has on her payroll.

She told Zionfelix in an interview last week that all these individuals are people who do one work or the other for any of her businesses on the Ghanaian business market.

Quizzed if all these businesses are bringing in a lot of profit which enables her to properly pay these people she has on her payroll, the “Yolo” star revealed that it really does.

She added that unlike others who may be content with doing businesses and running at a loss, her goal is to get profit from her work which is why she consistently post about them on her social media timelines.

Fella also stressed that if any of her businesses was not pulling in the needed revenue as of now, she would have shut it down a long time ago.