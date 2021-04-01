Feminism is causing women to get beaten by their husbands - Pete Edochie

“My mother was not educated but she would cook all sorts of soups, including bitter leaf, Oha, Ogbono, Okro, Egusi, Ukwa, and what have you. My father would always get back home hurriedly to eat what his wife had cooked," he recounted.

Pete continued that "today, our wives can’t even cook anymore" and emphasized that "women who can’t cook aren’t supposed to call themselves women" before adding that "and feminism is what causes women to be beaten up in marriages.”

“You complain to a woman and she retorts. It becomes unbearable, so you stretch your arm and deal her a slap. Domestic violence starts. I don’t like seeing women crying because it hurts me deeply. But it is the fault of the woman herself a lot of times,” Pete Edochie explained.

According to the actor considered a legend in the Nigerian film industry, feminism has no place in Nigeria’s culture stating that men do not worship women as the whites do.