Fight breaks out between Obinim, Rev Obofour's buffed bodyguards (VIDEO)

The two came face-to-face yesterday with many buffed bodyguards at each side and hit the dancefloor together.

However, while sharing the beautiful moment, a misunderstanding broke out, leading to a brawl between their bodyguards. The bodyguards were later separated, and calm was restored.

It is unclear where the funeral was held, however, several reports suggested it was held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Last week, Rev Obofuor smoked the peace pipe with the founder of the International God’s Way Church.

The two surprised many after Reverend Obofour called Bishop Obinim on national television to ask of the date of his father’s funeral after honouring his official invitation.

According to Reverend Obofour, though he had disagreements and conflicts with Angel Obinim in the past, they have since remained close friends and brothers in the ministry.

“We have to be present there. There would be lots of pastors and he is my brother… there is no way I can be happy about his father’s demise. I will go and support him because I know how it feels like to lose a father,” Rev Obofour said.