'Comments from Finance Minister causes more panic than doom prophecies' - Nigel Gaisie to IGP

Speaking about the recent arrest of Jesus Ahuofe over his shooting prophecy about Shatta Wale, he said “if state apparatus really want to talk about prophecies, if they want us to educate them on prophecy you don’t go and pick the Anglican, respectfully".

Jesus Ahoufe arrested Pulse Ghana

“But you pick the prophets like me, Bishop Owusu Bempah, Bishop Salifu Amoako, third generational prophets," he continued.

In an interview with TV3’s Roland Walker, the controversial man of God who shot to fame after it emerged that he prophesied Ebony's death, he said “anybody that says [our prophecies cause fear and panic], I think that person is carnal because the work we are doing is not academic, it is not intellectual, it is spiritual. I have never seen any Ghanaian prophet take a gun and go shoot somebody physically".

“I have never seen any Ghanaian prophet gather to stage a coup or whatever," he emphasized.

"So, what is the insecurity that is? We are rather helping the nation, we are the gate watchers. If we are talking about fear and panic, if the Finance Minister comes up and tells me that the government payroll is full that is fear and panic,” he said in the video below.

His comments at the back of the cautionary statement from Ghana Police about doom prophecies. After Shatta Wale’s arrest, the Ghana Police service held a meeting with religious and faith-based organizations to discuss ‘doom prophecies’.

At the meeting, the police warned religious leaders that “the law is against false publication thereby if you make your prophecy publicly without any evidence then you’ve breached the law and the law will deal with you”.

“There is the need for everyone to learn something from what has transpired and know that it is against the law so when you go and breach the law then note that you’ll face the consequences alone.