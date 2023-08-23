ADVERTISEMENT
Fire guts Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime studio [Photos]

Parts of the studio used to host Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime on Onua TV have been affected by fire.

It is not yet known what must have caused the fire incident but firefighters from the Headquarters Substation came quickly and managed to control the fire.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the GNFS indicated that their crew was able to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas of TV3's premises.

An official statement from the Ghana National Service Reads;

Management of TV3 Ghana Limited praised firefighters for the prompt response in attending to a fire involving a studio used for ONUA Showtime with Mcbrown.

A crew from the Headquarters Substation upon a call arrived on time to help prevent the spread of fire on the premises of TV3.

Even though portions of the reception area of the studio was burnt, the main studio area and the backstage were salvaged from the fire.

Management expressed their appreciation and joy to the GNFS for prompt response in averting a major disaster.

Even though some of the staff members were shaken by the event, no human casualties were recorded.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Mcbrown is yet to comment on the incident.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
