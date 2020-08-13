Joe Mettle, who is the first ever gospel musician to win VGMA’s “Artiste of the Year” award, is leaving the bachelors' market today for good – and would spend the rest of his life with Selasie.

Family and friends of the new couple have gathered to witness the ceremony in Accra.

Pulse.com.gh has obtained first exclusive photos and videos from the ceremony – and all we can say is God is good.

After the traditional wedding, there will also be a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.