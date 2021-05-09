Fix the Country: People think Efia Odo scored an own goal with this tweet

Aside from Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Lydia Forson, Ko-Jo Cue, Kwaw Kese, Pappy Kojo, and DKB are among the Ghanaian celebrities who have openly criticised the government for refusing to attend to the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.

Although, plan to go on a massive demonstration off social media proved futile, netizens organised a virtual demonstration today where people photos carrying placards bearing the pressing needs of their communities.

But Efia Odo, who took a photo near a gutter, was told she got it wrong – because it’s not the government’s responsibility to desilt choked gutters in small communities.

“Ghana deserves better #FixMotherGhana #FixingTheCountryGhana,” Efia Odo captioned the photo.

“Just look at the gutter. This shows everyone must fix himself or herself…long way to go tueh!” a user quoted her tweet.

Another user called Efia Odo ignorant.

“Isn't this a big ignorance? You want the government to come and clean there? You're really funny... please be specific and stop this ignorance of a display. We're not in Normal times now. This your agenda is premature,” he tweeted.