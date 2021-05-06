RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fix the Country: Yvonne Nelson lists the top four needs of Ghanaians

Multiple award-winning actress and film director Yvonne Nelson has listed the top four pressing needs of Ghanaians and why the government should focus on fixing them.

Social media has been boiling for the past four days after Ghanaians launched a massive online protest dubbed ‘Fix the Country’. The hashtag has generated over 500,000 tweets so far.

Top Ghanaian celebrities, including Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Lydia Forson, Efia Odo, Ko-Jo Cue, Kwaw Kese, Pappy Kojo, and DKB, have joined the calls.

Some supporters of the incumbent government, the NPP, have questioned people’s attitudes, with the majority of them asking Ghanaians to fix their attitudes first before asking the government to fix the country. Others have said the government is 'fixing things' and that Ghanaians are enjoying good governance.

Reacting to this, the “Fix Us” actress has listed four major issues facing the country and the need to fix them.

According to Yvonne Nelson, improved healthcare, education system, jobs and good roads, adding that people can add more to the list.

“Ok to the specifics .... we want/need a better and improved health sector, educational system in Ghana, jobs for the people, good roads (not the disposable election kpakpakpa roads). Guys, keep the list going... #FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryNow @NAkufoAddo,” she tweeted.

She also said she will mount pressure on the government to stop the fake promises.

“We will MOUNT THE PRESSURE! They will start taking us seriously! The fake promises will STOP! #FixTheCountry.”

