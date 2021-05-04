Fixing ourselves first will translate into fixing our country Ghana - Prince David Osei

According to him, Ghanaians should fix themselves first and this will translate into fixing the country.
Taking to social media, he wrote: “Ghana will be better and well-fixed if we the citizenry fix ourselves first... Say no to Hate, Greed, Selfishness, Nonchalant Attitude, Tribalism. We move!! #fixyourself and then Ghana will be fixed for all to enjoy!! #wemove... Is it not the same human beings that works in government and a place of power? Are they not citizens of Ghana?? From the church to the flagstaff house is all corrupt!!! So, let’s fix ourselves first, that will translate to fixing our country Ghana!!! Amen.”
It’s been more than 48 hours since Ghanaians stormed the Twitter platform with the ‘Fix the Country’ protest to draw the government’s attention to the hardships people are facing in the country.
Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.