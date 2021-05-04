RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fixing ourselves first will translate into fixing our country Ghana - Prince David Osei

Authors:

David Mawuli

Saying no to ‘hate, greed, selfishness, nonchalant attitude and tribalism’ is a sure way to fix Ghana, says Ghanaian award-winning actor Prince David Osei.

Actor Prince David Osei
Actor Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

The “Nana Means King” actor, who campaigned heavily for the New Patriotic Party and Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections, has come out against the ongoing ‘Fix the Country’ protest and as expected, he is in support of the party he campaigned for.

Recommended articles

According to him, Ghanaians should fix themselves first and this will translate into fixing the country.

Taking to social media, he wrote: “Ghana will be better and well-fixed if we the citizenry fix ourselves first... Say no to Hate, Greed, Selfishness, Nonchalant Attitude, Tribalism. We move!! #fixyourself and then Ghana will be fixed for all to enjoy!! #wemove... Is it not the same human beings that works in government and a place of power? Are they not citizens of Ghana?? From the church to the flagstaff house is all corrupt!!! So, let’s fix ourselves first, that will translate to fixing our country Ghana!!! Amen.”

It’s been more than 48 hours since Ghanaians stormed the Twitter platform with the ‘Fix the Country’ protest to draw the government’s attention to the hardships people are facing in the country.

Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]