In November 2017, Delay had her first-ever interview with the then signees of Shatta Wale’s SM Empire record label.

And midway through the interview, Delay pointed her fingers at Addi Self and predicted that he would betray Shatta Wale someday.

“Even though you love Shatta Wale and call him daddy, you will be the first person to betray him,” Delay predicted.

Indeed, Shatta Wale confirmed this in a live Facebook streaming yesterday and further revealed that Addi ganged up with other members against him.

Shortly after a snippet of her interview went viral on social, Delay reacted by saying she has to take her ‘calling seriously’.

“I made a prediction about 2 years ago. I hear it has come to pass. I see... I have to take my calling seriously,” she wrote on Instagram.

Watch the interview below.