The veteran actor made this known during an interview on Gh One TV, where he was asked if there’s anyone he wouldn’t like to work with again and he mentioned the Kumawood legend.

Fred recounted an unhappy experience he had with Agya Koo to back his reason when he said “He is one person I will not like to work with again because we went to work somewhere around Sunyani–Kumasi road and for the whole day we were there and he came around 5:30 pm and Agya Koo Was Like “Me I work In the evening".

Mr Amugi continued that “meanwhile, it wasn’t like we were going to shoot the night scene. There is a night scene. You live in Kumasi, but you decided to come around that time. I live in Accra but I came early and you come out to say you work in the night”.