The ‘Saa Chick No’ rapper made the statement when she appeared on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown. “Female rappers, we are only two in Ghana and she has uplifted the two of us,” Freda said on the show, whilst addressing her beef with Sista Afia.

Bulldog, who was a panel on the show was shocked by Freda Rhymz’ comment and probed her further and that saw her saying that “ apart from Eno and I, truthfully speaking, I don’t know any other female rapper”. In reply, Bulldog said there are others like Ohemaa Dadao who may come after her over her comment.

But according to Freda Rhymz, she is not scared of any of them and can lyrically face whoever stands up to her. “If they want to come at me, me too, it’s lyrics” insisting her claim, she added that “to me, that is what I know, I know of Eno and myself and I know she was there before me and I respect her”.

Hear more from her in the video below and share your thoughts with us.