Freedom Jacob Caesar spotted with Rezvani bulletproof car worth at least GH3m (VIDEO)

In a video gone viral, Freedom Jacob Ceaser was captured cruising a Rezvini Tank, military edition, which costs at least $295,000 which is about 3,360,964.50 Ghana Cedis.

The Rezvani "tactical military" vehicle is equipped with bulletproof windows, body armour, an available pepper spray dispenser, electrified door handles, a 38.3-inch curved OLED display, as well as three powertrains to choose from, including a 690 hp 6.2L.

The supercharged V8 engine luxury car also comes with gas masks, "blinding lights", ram bumpers, and sirens.

It's unclear why Cheddar will choose such a weaponized car for a casual cruise in Accra, however, it doesn't come as a surprise for the Pan-Africanist who has been championing the agenda that Africa is capable to do what the Western World can do.