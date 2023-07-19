Freedom Jacob Caesar spotted with Rezvani bulletproof car worth at least GH3m (VIDEO)

The Ghanaian business mogul, known for his luxurious life has flaunted one of his expensive cars from his fleet. The real estate mogul, also known as Cheddar, has been spotted driving a weaponized bulletproof car in Accra.
Freedom Jacob Ceaser has once again shattered the streets as he stepped out in one of a kind luxury car.
In a video gone viral, Freedom Jacob Ceaser was captured cruising a Rezvini Tank, military edition, which costs at least $295,000 which is about 3,360,964.50 Ghana Cedis.
The Rezvani "tactical military" vehicle is equipped with bulletproof windows, body armour, an available pepper spray dispenser, electrified door handles, a 38.3-inch curved OLED display, as well as three powertrains to choose from, including a 690 hp 6.2L.
The supercharged V8 engine luxury car also comes with gas masks, "blinding lights", ram bumpers, and sirens.
It's unclear why Cheddar will choose such a weaponized car for a casual cruise in Accra, however, it doesn't come as a surprise for the Pan-Africanist who has been championing the agenda that Africa is capable to do what the Western World can do.
Earning the nickname, the African Prince, Freedom Jacob Ceaser has once again proved his worth. Check him out in the Rezvani "tactical military" vehicle below and tell us what you think.
