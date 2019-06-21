Nana Aba Anamoah is known for her amazing work in the Ghana media space.

The popular TV host has undertaken several projects that have made her name in Ghana and the African continent as a whole.

One other known fact is how much Nana Aba Anamoah loves her only son, Paa Kow. Stories of her journey to motherhood have been shared previously with the media personality explaining the struggles and thoughts she went through.

In an interview with Kofi Okyere Darko on Live FM, Nana Aba Anamoah discussed how difficult it was when she got pregnant.

“It was difficult when I was pregnant. When I was pregnant, I was really young. I was a teenager. And I got pregnant. I swear to God, I tried everything to get rid of that child and it didn’t work. It just didn’t work,” Nana Aba Anamoah said on Live FM.

Nana Aba Anamoah does not, however, say much about the father of her child. Mr Richard Brown, a businessman in Accra is a father to Nana Aba’s child.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Mr Brown talks about how he met the TV personality, their relationship and praised her on how she raised Paa Kow.

The Meet

Mr Richard Brown narrates how he did not talk to Nana Aba the first time he saw her but fate had its course in the end.

“I believe whatever is meant to happen in this world will happen,” Mr Richard Brown told Pulse.com.gh.

“I left my shop to Amasaman for a programme. There was a spot in Amasaman called Israel. I saw her at Suale junction when I was going. She didn’t see me.

“I told my younger brother who I was commuting with that ‘this girl is nice’. He told me to ignore her because I had nothing good to tell her even if we stopped. So, we drove past her.

“As I said, you can’t prevent what’s meant to happen. When we were returning from Amasaman, we met her again. This time around, we gave her a lift. That’s it,” the businessman said.

A Great Mother

Nana Aba Anamoah’s love for her child is not hidden in the eyes of the public. The mother of one has in previous time showed what Paa Kow means to her.

Mr Richard Brown, who also sees what goes on is a great admirer of what the mother of his son has done over the years. For him, he had nothing against the media personality. It’s a commendable work and he did not hide any of it during his interview with Pulse Ghana.

“Whatever you think is what God looks at to bless you. I’ve not got any bad idea for her and I will never have,” Mr Brown told Pulse.com.gh.

“She has done extremely well to have raised a boy to date.”

Social Media Posts

There is a form of tension between Nana Aba Anamoah and her baby daddy Mr Richard Brown. Rumours and actions have fueled this tension.

On the case of posting about his love for his son using photos the mother of his child had previously posted on her social media, Mr Brown known among his peers as Osibo explains his actions.

“I only said I love my son,” Mr Brown told Pulse.com.gh.

“Is there anything wrong for a father to say he loves his son? No. When she saw it, she took down the post. The questions came after she took down the post. People were wondering why she posted a picture and took it down within a short time.

Asked whether he ‘stole’ the photos from Nana Aba’s page, Richmond Brown gave an analogy of how the NDC can have a meeting within themselves but Kenedy Agyapong will have all the audio files by the end of the meeting.

“Aside from that, she was the first to bring her child’s issues to social media,” he continued.

“I haven’t taken my child’s problems there. So, people will instinctively start looking for the child’s father. Now, the father is out there.”

Differences

Mr Brown has a lot of thoughts on how he is being portrayed in the Ghana media space. For many, this is a man who gave birth to a son and abandoned him. In his interview, he shared his side of the story saying it is God only who can know his thoughts.

“No one will give birth to a child and throw them away,” Osibo explains.

“That they won’t take care of them. So, you may ask what happened to create that space.

“She thinks she’s doing what is right. So many people are against what she is doing.

“If you’ve not spoken to the father of your child in 3 years, do you put that on social media?

“When I was expanding my shop two years ago, I invited her. I have her contact number. Just two years ago, we were chatting.

“She was going to come when I invited her but had an emergency. I said ok. Just two years ago. So where from having not spoken to the father of my child for the past 16 or 17 years? It’s lies.

Dressing For Nana Aba

Osibo is a fashionista. He has appeared on a few red carpets with some bold fashion statements. According to him, he has had comments of how he makes these appearances to get the attention of the mother of his child, Nana Aba Anamoah.

“I don’t dress and go to events for Nana Aba,” the man who is a fashion teacher to many tells Pulse.com.gh.

“I know people see it that way but it’s not the case. Even on my own page, I see such comments that I want fame with that. What if she wasn’t around? Does that mean I wasn’t going to sell my products on social media?

“Every work in Ghana now needs promotion on social media,” Mr Brown says.

Despite not having any thoughts of going to court over custody of the child Mr Richmond Brown is hopeful that one day, his son will come back to him.