Funny Face granted GHC 20,000 bail plus two sureties

He has likewise been ordered to report to the Police Service every seven days.

The hearing of the case has been deferred to November 24 rather than November 10, 2021.

Funny Face has additionally been released by the Accra Psychiatric clinic in the wake of going through two clinical assessments — a medical clinic he actually went with his cell phone to proceed with his online media tirades and updates.

He was shipped off to the Accra Psychiatric medical clinic by the court following his arrest at the premises of Kofi TV the evening of October 19, 2021.

Funy Face has in fact been fighting depression and his conjugal issues.

Two days before his capture, Funny Face shared a video on Instagram annoying and utilizing unprintable words against well-known characters like Emmanuel Adebayor, Fada Dickson and Bola Ray.

For his child mother Vanessa, he committed to kill her and end it all.