Funny Face shares lovely selfie with baby mama, says 'always fight for what you love' (PHOTO)

Ghanaian award-winning comedian Funny Face drops a lovely selfie with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, as he advises his fans to ‘always fight for what you love.’

The “Cow and Chicken” TV series producer who recently experienced a mental breakdown and nearly got ditched by his baby mama has been fighting to get back at Vanessa and his family, and it seems it is working.

In a new Instagram post, Funny Face has said his love story will linger on for so many years to come and that he put his career aside to fight for his family.

“A love story ... That will linger on for many years to come ... A man put aside everything ( fame, money, contracts of upcoming projects, ambassadorial deals, his sanity) and fought for his #family,” he wrote.

He sent blessings to Vanessa Nicole and revealed that her prayers saved him from ‘going naked, chasing flies and drinking from the gutter.’

“God bless the womb that birthed me three children... Family over everything !! Vannessa, I love you god bless you all my #funnyfans if not you and your prayers .. Hmmm like by dis time... I dey da roadside naked. Chasing flies, and drinking from da gutter or buried 6 feet underground already.”

He said his story should inspire his followers, adding that his fans should always fight for what they love.

“Let my story #motivate you... Never give up in life no matter what !! Always fight for what you love and what makes ur soul happy “ mine is having my children around with Vannessa... Let’s vibe... Tell me yours... To Jehovah alone be all the glory,” he added.

