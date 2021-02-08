The award-winning comedian received a heavy backlash late last year when he dragged his baby mama, Vanessa, in the mud over claims that he had been barred from seeing his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

He was unfollowed by Togolese international footballer Emmanuel Adebayor on Instagram following the incident.

And Ghanaians on and off social media called for his mental health status to be checked due to how he approached his family issue.

He took a bold step after Ghanaians called for his mental health issue and now, he has doctors report which says he has ‘remarkably improved’.

The report dated January 8, 2021, said Funny Face was admitted to the Psychiatric Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on December 10, 2020, and discharged on December 14, 2020, after his ‘condition’ saw a remarkable improvement.

Funny Face shares psychiatric report on his mental health, ready for court (SCREENSHOT)

“The above-named is a client to our facility. He was admitted on the 10th of December 2020 and discharged on the 14th of December 2020 because his condition remarkably improved. He has been scheduled for follow up visits,” the report stated.

It said doctors 'shall be glad to furnish the court with a comprehensive account upon formal request’.

“This is to confirm that we know Mr Benson a patient who is now well; we shall be glad to furnish the court with a comprehensive account upon formal request.”

It’s unclear whether Funny Face’s baby mama filed a lawsuit after the incident but the report suggests that the comedian is facing the law.