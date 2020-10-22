The Ghanaian comic actor yesterday announced that in solidarity and to empathize with Nigeria, he is planning a peaceful protest in Kasoa. However, some fans shot down his idea and that has angered Funny Face.

Responding to them, he shared a video describing them as 'evil people' adding that he has been down and up so many times "and nobody can never pull me down again. Thunder kills you people there, evil people".

He continued that " what is the big deal if somebody says I am going lead a peaceful walk in solidarity to Nigeria, why the insults? Why are you attacking me, evil people? Is it something for you people to be angry about?"

Funny Face

According to Funny Face, if he won't get a mass endorsement from the people on social media, he will go the protest alone, adding that he has a sentimental connection to Nigeria because his birthday is the country's Independence Day.

Hear more from him in the video below.