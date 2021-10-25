Gabby Otchere Darko trolls frustrated DJ Cuppy over Man United’s 5-0 demolition by Liverpool

Every United fan is being trolled on social media, and the daughter of Nigeria billionaire Femi Otedola, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, known professionally as DJ Cuppy, is no exception.

This time, the troll is coming from a rather unusual source, Ghanaian lawyer and politician Gabby Otchere Darko.

He is already a known supporter of Arsenal, and so he is accustomed to defeats.

DJ Cuppy shared a sad photo of herself in a Manchester United Jersey on a biker short holding her pink-hair head in disappointment. Her Jollof spilt over the ground with the caption “#Mood”.

Reacting to her photo, Gabby Otchere Darko said the spilt Jollof must be the Ghanaian one and not that from Nigeria, reigniting the debate about which of the two countries has a better job.

Gabby tweeted: “It must be Ghana Jolof that @cuppymusic just spilled!”

Meanwhile, Gabby has also begun a counter-campaign against the sacking of Man United’s head coach Ole Gunner Sosjaer who clearly is nearing the exit door after their defeat to Liverpool.

Gabby believes Ole is the best coach for Manchester United and must stay to continue his job.

“He is right. He’s certainly getting close to flirting with relegation. This is a coach with a vision and on a mission with absolute conviction. Kudos to Ole!”