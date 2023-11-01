Don't pressure me to create hit songs, I want to take my time - Gasmillla

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he stated, "I don't rush to make quick songs. I take my time with my music, crafting each one carefully. My goal is to make music that people will love for a long, long time."

Gasmilla also urged against categorizing artists into specific music genres or styles. He believes that creativity flourishes when artists have the freedom to experiment with different genres instead of being confined to a single category.

"I don’t think people should box artistes into one style of music. That singular act kills creativity," he emphasized.

