He emphasized the importance of taking his time to create music with care, striving to craft songs that will be cherished for an extended period.
Don't pressure me to create hit songs, I want to take my time - Gasmillla
Ghanaian musician Gasmilla has expressed his reluctance to rush the production of hit songs.
Recommended articles
In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he stated, "I don't rush to make quick songs. I take my time with my music, crafting each one carefully. My goal is to make music that people will love for a long, long time."
Gasmilla also urged against categorizing artists into specific music genres or styles. He believes that creativity flourishes when artists have the freedom to experiment with different genres instead of being confined to a single category.
"I don’t think people should box artistes into one style of music. That singular act kills creativity," he emphasized.
Gasmilla's remarks contribute to the ongoing discussion about the state of the Ghana music industry and its performance in comparison to other countries, particularly Nigeria, whose artists have made appearances on some of the world's biggest stages.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh