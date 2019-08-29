According to the “McBrown’s Kitchen” show host, people who possess certain talents can make a difference if they get creative with all seriousness.

She made the statement in a new Instagram post on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Nana Ama accompanied the statement with a new classy photo.

She wrote: “Get serious with your Talent. Be Creative and make the difference.”

The “Sidechic Gang” actress recently celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Nana Ama – who serves as an inspiration to millions of fans on social media – on her birthday, advised her fans to always put their trust in God.

For someone who had her first child while in her 40s after years of seeking help from different sources, she believes God’s time is the best.