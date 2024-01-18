Global Citizen 2022 injected more than $15m into the Ghanaian economy

The event rated by fans as the best music show that has ever happened in Ghana was headlined by American singer, Usher with other supporting acts like Grammy award winner, SZA, and Stormzy among others.

Yesterday, the event organizers annouced that Global Citizen is honoured to return to Ghana this year with Move Afrika: Ghana, following its unforgettable Global Citizen Festival: Accra , which took place in 2022.

Via a press release, it's been stated that the "Ghanaian government’s post-event analysis found the festival’s social and economic impact was vast: more than $15 million was injected into the economy from activity such as production spending, hotels, transport, advertising and security; over 5000 people travelled to Ghana for the festival; more than 1000 Ghanians were employed as part of the event; hotel occupancy increased to 75 percent; and over 2 million actions were taken by global citizens as part of advocacy efforts to End Extreme Poverty NOW ."

Hosted by Danai Gurira, over 100 million music fans around the world watched incredible live performances from Gyakie, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, TEMS and Uncle Waffles as well.

Each year, additional countries will be added to the Move Afrika tour schedule, which aims to expand to three countries in 2024, and five countries by 2025. Producing a world-class experience for fans and artists alike, Move Afrika will set a new gold standard for entertainment touring across the continent.

Over time, these events will increase demand from international and regional artists to tour the region, build local capacity, create jobs and scale the live entertainment sector within host cities.

“I am excited to announce that later this year, Global Citizen will return to Ghana with Move Afrika: Ghana. Global Citizen is known for leveraging live music events to engage youth while creating social and economic impact… We are delighted to join Rwanda in becoming the next destination for Global Citizen’s multi-year, multi-market pan-African tour and expect continued impact in the years ahead. Today, we celebrate this milestone for Ghana. We look forward to future announcements on this growing cohort of Move Afrika destinations.” — H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.