Citing how some hospitals in the country lack basic facilities which also lead to the rise in maternal mortality rate, Kontihene says that Ghana well qualifies to be described as an animal farm, hence, it is “foolishness” for its citizens to celebrate Independence Day.

“Ghana is the only place where women in labour do not get beds at hospitals to deliver, some even bleed to death, so those of you saying happy Independence Day Ghana with Ghanaian flags here and there, stop fooling,” he said in Twi.

“What are you celebrating in a country where someone can just slap you and rob you off your phone? it’s a zoo, it’s an animal farm where only the strongest survive, so stop saying happy Independence Day because it is foolishness” the musician added.

Watch Kontihene’s rant in the video below. Is Ghana a zoo, a village or what exactly?