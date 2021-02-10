The “Cow & Chicken” actor was arrested on Monday, February 8, in Kasoa, Central Region following a police report.

The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong said the comedian was picked up by the police for causing a disturbance in a bar and that investigation is ongoing.

Narrating his arrest and how it was executed, Funny Face, in a video he shared on Instagram, revealed that he slept behind bars for 24 hours after going through a horrendous arrest.

"I slept in jail between Monday and Tuesday. Now, I'm an ex-convict,” he said. “But the most painful and saddest truth I'm about to reveal is about Ghana police.”

“I was arrested on a highway at the Millennium City. I was going to get some medicine because I had run out of my medication. It's not been easy for me.”

“Guess what? The moment I got down [from my car] the police vehicle crossed me and started beating me. The slapped me with their handcuff. What did I do wrong? I have not offended anyone. What sin have I committed? I'm just working for my children. I have committed no sin.”

“Ghana police maltreated me; dragged me on the floor, slapped me multiple times and hit my stomach with their guns. This is police brutality. Your mothers, Ghana police. God bless good policemen and women. A country that kills its heroes and celebrates them when they are gone,” he concluded.

Watch Funny Face narrate how his arrested was done below.