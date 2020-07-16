According to him, the security guard instructed him to enter the premises of Vogue magazine through the loading dock.

Enninful, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 15, revealed that: "Today I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place. As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay.”

"Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was. Change needs to happen now."

He said Vogue's publisher, Condé Nast, had "moved quickly" to dismiss the security guard in question.

"It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn't matter what you've achieved in the course of your life: The first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin," Enninful, who became the magazine's first ever Black editor-in-chief in 2017, added.

Condé Nast told CNN that the security guard, who worked for a third-party contractor at Vogue's London headquarters, was dismissed from the site and "placed under investigation by their employer."

On social media, top celebrities including Noami Campbell offered messages of support for the 48-year-old editor.

"When will this change? Been happening in UK for so long ... so sorry you had to go through that!! Don't let it deter you. Stay STRONG,” Enninful's longtime friend Naomi Campbell stated under the post.