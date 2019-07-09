The Blackstars were kicked out of the competition after a 1-1 draw which saw a penalty shoot-out, which Ghana lost on a 5 - 4 score.

The national team has a love and hate relationship with its fans, and that has once again been made evident as Ghanaians react to the Blackstars AFCON loss.

Though some people claim to have no love the national again, most, however, appeared to have been broken due to the outcome of last night’s game.

Some fans expressed disappointment in the team, whilst others are still congratulating the team or some players, for how far they have gone in the tournament. Below, are social media reactions from some Ghanaian celebrities as well.

1.Efia Odo weeps

2.Sarkodie praises the Blackstars

3.Stonebwoy names Wakaso as his man of the match

4.Serwaa Amihere shows how patriotic she is despite the loss.

5.Lydia Forson calls on fans to stop attacking Caleb Ekuban

6.Shatta Wale reacts to Caleb Ekuban's miss

7.Nana Aba Anamoah lauches attack on the referee

8.M.anifest calls on fans not harshly criticize the Blackstars

9.Sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah doesn't want people to blame the coach

10.John Dumelo reacts to predicting that Ghana will not win the match