The proposed chamber, which is reportedly worth USD200 million and will accommodate about 450 parliamentarians, has generated series of heated arguments, demonstrations, protests in parliament and the birth of trending hashtag #DropThatChamber – thanks to Ghanaians, activists and celebrities.

A lot of Ghanaians claim the new chamber is a misplaced priority and called out the government.

While the argument is getting more interesting (as to whether the House will drop or not), we bring you a list of Ghanaian celebrities who are against the building of the new parliamentary chamber.

John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has been at the forefront of the “Drop That Chamber” campaign across social media. He even attracted shades from reggae/dancehall star Samini over the campaign against the chamber.

Medikal

The Sowutoum-based rapper shared a photo of a road [with unnamed location] in a deplorable state, drawing the government’s attention to it.

Yvonne Nelson

The producer and director thinks the health sector is where the real problems lie. For her, Ghanaians need proper health care – not a chamber for lawmakers.

Stonebwoy

The afro-dancehall musician and owner of Burniton Music Group was shocked by the news. He started “chamber shock challenge” with a photo of himself on Twitter.

Shatta Wale

The self-acclaimed dancehall king took to Twitter to troll the government. He’s good at that.

Kwaw Kese

As usual, the Mad-Time Entertainment label frontman jabbed the government and threatened as well.

He later cursed public figures who refused to use their influences positively to affect society.

Edem

The VRMG rapper dropped a song in support of the “Drop That Chamber” campaign. You can stream here.

Lydia Forson

The “Sidechic Gang” actress was frantic – she presented the confrontation by Ghanaians as karma.

She then encouraged Ghanaians to vote!

M.anifest

The rapper believes investing in humans is more important than what he describes as “fancy buildings”.

He said he trusts Ghanaians in situations like this.

Sarkodie

The BET Award-winner drew the government’s attention to damaged roads which are a major cause of motor accidents in Ghana.

Even though Sarkodie failed with his road accident campaign which he launched two years ago, he believes it lies in the government’s hands to tackle road accidents.

He further directed party followers to make reference to his 2015 hit song “The Masses”.

E.L

The former BBnZ Live rapper went on a full rant on Twitter. He believes issues like "unemployment problem , unreliable energy, poor education, poor infrastructure, corruption and low income" are more important than a chamber for the legislative arm of government.