Ghanaian celebrity marriages that collapsed over cheating allegations

Here are some instances of Ghanaian celebrity marriages that ended due to cheating allegations:

Xandy Kamel and Kaninja (2019):

Actress Xandy Kamel and sports presenter Kaninja had a brief marriage lasting only nine months. The union ended in a bitter divorce with Xandy accusing Kaninja of infidelity and emotional abuse.

She claimed she never felt loved or satisfied in their marriage. Kaninja, in turn, blamed Xandy for not handling basic household chores and accused her of spending money on alleged homosexual partners.

2.Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy (2020):

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband/manager Dave Joy separated in 2020 amid rumors of cheating on Joyce's part.

The speculation intensified when Dave Joy allegedly went for DNA testing for their three children. While Joyce denied the cheating allegations, Dave Joy confirmed the divorce, stating that Joyce was still his legally married wife.

3.Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah (2017):

Actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah had a glamorous wedding in 2016, but their marriage ended in scandal.

Abrokwah caught Afia in bed with another man and recorded a video of the incident that went viral. The couple divorced in 2020 after a protracted legal battle.

4.Funny Face and Elizabeth (2016):

Comic actor Funny Face and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, tied the knot in 2014 but divorced in 2016 due to cheating allegations.