Ghanaian Gospel singer remanded in police custody over fraud

During the hearing presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoa, the singer was slapped with two counts of defrauding by false pretense as state prosecutors revealed she also forged two Italian passports for the trader and her infant daughter.

In a report by graphic.com.gh, Ohemaa Jacky, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges but has since been remanded to police custody to re-appear on September 16 this year.

"The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Inspector Frederick Sarpong, were that, in February this year, the complainant and a witness in the case spotted the musician running adverts on social media platforms purporting to be securing travelling passports and resident identity cards of every country within the European Union (E.U) at a fee," the website reported.

The prosecutor said the trader, who is the complainant was interested in travelling to Italy and contacted Ohemaa Jacky through her Facebook advertisement. He said Ohemaa Jacky promised to secure two Italian passports and two Italian resident identity cards for the complainant and her infant daughter at a fee of €24,000.

The accused, according to the Insp. Sarpong, further gave her Bank account number bearing the name of one Afuah Serwaa Dwamena and another Bank account bearing the name of Lord Mens Enterprise.

He said Ohemaa Jacky then requested the complainant to pay the demanded fee of €24,000 into any of the above-mentioned accounts.

The complainant accordingly deposited various sums amounting to €21,000 into the accounts provided by the accused.

Forged documents

Insp. Sarpong further told the court that the musician later provided two forged Italian Passports and two forged Italian Resident Identity Cards for the complainant and her infant daughter.

On March 30, 2021, the prosecutor said the complainant presented the Italian passports at the Kotoka International Airport to travel outside the country and was apprehended on the basis that the passports presented were fake.

Complaint

The Prosecutor said a complaint was lodged to the Police leading to the gospel musician’s arrest on September 8.

Insp Sarpong said a search conducted in the house of Ohemaa Jacky revealed the two forged Italian passports and the forged Italian resident identity cards.

He added that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the authenticity of the passports and the resident identity cards.