The bubbly media personality who currently works with Media General's Onua TV as host of the "NkɔkɔnSa Headquarters" announced her delivery after sharing her baby bump photos with a thankful message to God.

Captioning her post, she wrote, "Dear God, the poor girl you saved, the one you raised yourself, the rejected stone you made the cornerstone, the last you keep bringing her first has come to say a big thank you".

AJ who got married at a private ceremony months ago continued that "It doesn't mean all is perfect in my world but you are absolutely perfect for me and looking at your perfection gives me courage to face my fears, trusting you gives me joy, totally leaning on you gives me hope and I can’t stop thanking you abba father. Wednesday strong in white Welcome my queen".

The baby girl becomes the second child of the former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant who now proudly calls herself MRS ADU BOATENG. AJ also decided to show off her husband holding her baby bump in another post she shared on her Instagram page.

Captioning the photo with her husband, she said "Please permit me to flood your time line today na indeed god is been soooooo good to us. To ds amazing man here god bless you plenty for me may you never lack. AJ Poundz Jnr is here" See it below.