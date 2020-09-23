According to the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana music, there is a particular artiste who has been throwing shots at her consistently and now the artiste's management is offering to pay her to engage the singer in a beef.

"So this Artiste has been shading me left and right. I no mind them, now they want to pay me to beef with them for attention," the 'Haters In Tears' singer tweeted. Her Tweet also tells that she's not interested as she has advised the singer to rather go and work hard.

"Wow What has happened to hard work?? Listen very carefully, there’s no shortcut to success in this Music Industry ...so work hard and stop fooling!" her tweet stated. However, Wendy did not mention the name of whom she was addressing.

But you can see her below plus some replies and you may have an idea whom she is referring to.