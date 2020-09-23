According to the Ghanaian actress, these politicians rely on heavy English vocabularies to steal from the people who put them in power. Yvonne explains that this happens easily because the majority of Ghanaians do not understand the English language.

Yvonne shared this her thought in a tweet which says "English English..... but majority of Ghanaians don’t understand English, they stand before the people and speak what the people don't understand".

From the eyes of the 'Heels and Sneakers' movie producer, speaking a language the people who elected you into power is not an act of service. "Serving the people? Naaa make them understand you! Using ENGLISH to steal.. from the people who queue to vote for u" she tweeted.

See her tweets below and her fans have to say.